LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.26

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $1.25. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 38,451 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $132.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $156.42 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

