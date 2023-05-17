Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Shares Up 3.5%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.31 and last traded at C$19.29. 114,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,013,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSPD. CIBC lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

