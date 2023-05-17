Liquity USD One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.25 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $283.44 million and $11.25 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003687 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 280,808,426 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.