Lisa Butler Sells 10,000 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lisa Butler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $224,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $180,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Lisa Butler sold 22,894 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $375,919.48.

Vertex Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Vertex stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.77. 247,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -98.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $131.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VERX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vertex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vertex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vertex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Vertex by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.