Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $0.86 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00003156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $122.05 million and $1.04 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000259 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003322 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003511 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001027 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,160,680 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

