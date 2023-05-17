Lisk Price Tops $0.85 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Lisk has a total market cap of $119.83 million and approximately $863,892.80 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003169 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006971 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003312 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003471 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001035 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,165,813 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

