Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.36

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$119.36 and traded as high as C$123.80. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$122.53, with a volume of 301,547 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on L shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$145.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$139.94.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$122.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$119.41.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.5899633 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.446 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total transaction of C$1,405,449.80. In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$591,725.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total transaction of C$1,405,449.80. 52.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.