LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $38.89 Average PT from Analysts

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.95.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in LTC Properties by 108.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Stories

