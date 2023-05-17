M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Short Interest Down 6.1% in April

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 654,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $6,509,473.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $1,202,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at $211,271,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,609 shares of company stock worth $13,923,750 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M.D.C. Stock Performance

MDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE MDC opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 3.43. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $42.67.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

