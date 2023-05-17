Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.87

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.87 and last traded at C$5.87, with a volume of 2602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.22.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

