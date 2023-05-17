Maiar DEX (MEX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $60,666.22

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $19.39 million and $60,666.22 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00026635 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020281 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017820 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,419.41 or 0.99941428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000553 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $75,328.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

