Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.84

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.84 and traded as low as $12.70. Mannatech shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 3,430 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MTEX. TheStreet cut Mannatech from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mannatech in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mannatech Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 167.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

