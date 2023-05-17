Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$15.40 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 47.00% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.17.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$25.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$20.81 and a 12-month high of C$27.50.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Donald Richard Lindsay purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,332,005.00. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Marianne Harrison sold 36,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$990,607.72. Also, Director Donald Richard Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,332,005.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

