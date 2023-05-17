MARBLEX (MBX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $52.03 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00003554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $52.03 million and $1.25 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,868,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,503,845 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,868,321 with 53,503,845.33447247 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.96678659 USD and is up 3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,405,296.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

