Marlin Midstream Partners (OTCMKTS:AZURQ) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Marlin Midstream Partners, LP (OTCMKTS:AZURQ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Marlin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 104,900 shares traded.

Marlin Midstream Partners Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Marlin Midstream Partners



Marlin Midstream Partners, LP develops, owns, operates and acquires midstream energy assets. The Company provides natural gas gathering, transportation, treating and processing services and One million cubic feet (NGL) transportation services, which it refer to as its midstream natural gas business, and crude oil transloading services, which it refer to as its crude oil logistics business.

Featured Stories

