Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $192.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $180.08 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $182.43. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

