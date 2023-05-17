Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Matador Resources worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,294,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after purchasing an additional 636,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after purchasing an additional 546,871 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $549,835 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on MTDR. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.42. 256,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,307. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Articles

