Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mayville Engineering from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.85. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.13 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

