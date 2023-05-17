MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

