Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 4.3% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.74.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,308 shares of company stock worth $10,851,692. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

