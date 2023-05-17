Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $8.37.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

