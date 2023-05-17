Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Up 8.7%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 2,851,599 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 1,111,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 13.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
Featured Stories
