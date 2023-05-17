Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Up 8.7%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 2,851,599 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 1,111,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 13.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,957,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 898,539 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,435,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 247,200 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 998.1% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,049,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,311,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 57,738 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,257,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.