Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $1,003,871.25 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $12.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,360.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,610. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,484.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,472.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $640,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 299.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

