MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MGEE traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $76.68. The stock had a trading volume of 88,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $86.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGE Energy

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.08). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $189.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $542,007.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 44.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,042,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Further Reading

