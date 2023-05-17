Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Mina has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002146 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $529.41 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,033,362,893 coins and its circulating supply is 902,116,029 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,033,162,012.8400393 with 901,774,586.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.57268368 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $11,388,857.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

