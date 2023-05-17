MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 4.6% Higher

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 187,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,460,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

MINISO Group Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $361.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.68 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,544,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,361,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 6,082.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after buying an additional 3,838,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,039 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter worth $52,320,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

