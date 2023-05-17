Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 553 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.9% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in AbbVie by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,223. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $249.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average of $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

