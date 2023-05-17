Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 140 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,095. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

