Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 36,676 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 41,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,464. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.