Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 75,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 100,631 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 143,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 586,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,737. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,870 shares of company stock worth $3,214,470 in the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

