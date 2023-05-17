Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $2.66 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of T traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,417,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

