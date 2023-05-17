Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $810,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.25. The company had a trading volume of 64,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,049. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.27.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.