Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,909 shares during the period. Extreme Networks makes up 1.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after acquiring an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 16.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after acquiring an additional 507,902 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 330,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,046. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

