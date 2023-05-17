Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 5,190 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ares Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,861,000 after purchasing an additional 299,544 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,649,000 after purchasing an additional 63,596 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD raised its position in Ares Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,011,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,708,000 after purchasing an additional 130,686 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ares Capital by 15.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,310,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,876,000 after purchasing an additional 448,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

