Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes $842,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. 8,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.