Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 17,625 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $166.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.30 and a 200 day moving average of $181.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

