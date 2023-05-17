Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 707,021 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 358.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,021 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Baker Hughes worth $26,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,513 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,165,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,119,000 after acquiring an additional 324,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Shares of BKR opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -690.91%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

