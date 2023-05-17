Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 680,676 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 39,260 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $28,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

