Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $28.70 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $28,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.75.

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $283.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.75. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.27 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

