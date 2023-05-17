Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $27,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $298.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.11 and a 200-day moving average of $318.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

