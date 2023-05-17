Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 24,755 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,755 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $29,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 64,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 543,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,298,000 after purchasing an additional 38,643 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,379,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,136,000 after purchasing an additional 249,331 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

Shares of A opened at $126.29 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.07 and its 200-day moving average is $144.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

