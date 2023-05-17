MOBOX (MBOX) One Day Volume Reaches $6.35 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One MOBOX token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001551 BTC on popular exchanges. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $81.57 million and $6.35 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MOBOX

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,047,104 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

MOBOX Token Trading

