Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Issues Earnings Results

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modiv had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Modiv Trading Down 4.1 %

MDV opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Modiv has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $19.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

Get Modiv alerts:

Modiv Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 11.13%. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Modiv during the first quarter worth $115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modiv in the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDV. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

About Modiv

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.