Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modiv had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Modiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDV opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. Modiv has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Modiv Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Modiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDV shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

