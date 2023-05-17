Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modiv had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.
Modiv Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MDV opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. Modiv has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.25.
Modiv Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on MDV shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.
About Modiv
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modiv (MDV)
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.