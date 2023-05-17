Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Short Interest Update

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 42,340 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. 25,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,554. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

