Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.19% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $28,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEG. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

MEG stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $139.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Montrose Environmental Group

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,965.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Thomas Presby purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,965.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,916.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.