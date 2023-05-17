Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $187.50 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00055512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00039787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019566 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000932 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,067,777,165 coins and its circulating supply is 641,514,856 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.