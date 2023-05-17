Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,992 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shell by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,903 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 312,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,275,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.33) to GBX 3,000 ($37.58) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,934.83.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

