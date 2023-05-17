Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $162,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.73. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $83.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

