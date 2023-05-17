Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 98.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,464,000 after buying an additional 367,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,655,000 after buying an additional 294,564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,501,000 after buying an additional 281,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,981,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,904,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.